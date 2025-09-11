Twitter Show Button Not Working? Quick Fix Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Is the Twitter “Show” button refusing to expand hidden replies or tweets? Fixing this is easier than you think, and this guide will walk you through the solutions step by step.

What can I do if Twitter show button is not working?

1. Refresh and Restart

Start with the quickest fixes to rule out small glitches.

Reload the Twitter page or app and try clicking the button again. On a browser, press Ctrl + F5 (Windows) or Cmd + Shift + R (Mac) for a hard refresh. Restart your browser or fully close and reopen the Twitter app.

If refreshing doesn’t help, sometimes the issue is deeper. You may encounter a Twitter internal server error, which prevents buttons and feeds from loading correctly. In that case, check this guide on how to fix Twitter internal server errors.

2. Clear Cache and Cookies

Removing old cache and cookies can often resolve loading or button issues.

On browsers, go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Clear browsing data.

Select Cookies and Cached images and files, then confirm to clear them. On iOS, delete and reinstall the Twitter app. On Android, go to Settings > Apps > Twitter > Storage > Clear cache/data.



If your cache is cleared but you still can’t access your account properly, the issue may be related to login errors. Check out this fix for Twitter X not logging in.

3. Disable Browser Extensions

Extensions sometimes block scripts needed for Twitter to function.

Open Twitter in Incognito/Private mode and check if the button works there. If it does, go back to normal mode and start disabling extensions.

Turn off ad-blockers, privacy tools, or script blockers until the issue is gone.

An outdated app or browser is a common cause of glitches.

Update your browser to the latest version. On mobile, open the App Store/Google Play and update Twitter. If the problem continues, uninstall and reinstall the Twitter app.

5. Test Another Device or Network

Sometimes the issue is tied to your connection or device setup.

Switch from Wi-Fi to mobile data or vice versa. Try Twitter on another browser, computer, or phone. If the button works there, your main device or network is the source of the problem.

6. Check Twitter’s Service Status

The issue may not be on your end at all.

Visit Twitter’s status page to confirm if there’s an outage. Check updates on the official Twitter Support account. Use DownDetector or similar services to see if others report the same issue.

FAQs

Why is the Twitter show button not working? It usually fails due to browser cache, outdated apps, extensions blocking scripts, or temporary server issues. Will reinstalling Twitter fix the show button? Yes, reinstalling often helps because it clears corrupted files and refreshes the app completely. Is the Twitter show button issue permanent? No. Most cases are temporary and can be fixed with the steps in this guide.

Conclusion

When the Twitter show button is not working, the fix is usually simple. A quick refresh, clearing cache, or updating the app often does the trick. If nothing works, the issue may be on Twitter’s side, so checking their service status is always a smart last step.

If you continue facing issues, you may also run into related errors. For example, some users reported error 467, which blocks normal activity. In that case, see this fix for Twitter error 467.