Intel releases new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers with full Windows 11 25H2 support

Intel has released new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers that officially support Windows 11 version 25H2. That’s not all; the company has also added support for r several Wi-Fi 7 products. Well, it’s a great news for anyone who uses systems running Intel networking components.

The Wi-Fi driver, version 24.0.2, is compatible for Intel’s next-gen Wi-Fi 7 lineup, including the BE211 and BE213. It’s also compatible with existing models such as the BE202, BE201, and B200. Intel notes that Wi-Fi 7’s 6GHz band requires Windows 11, specifically 24H2 or newer, as earlier versions of the OS do not support the standard.

Meanwhile, the new Bluetooth driver, version 24.0.1, comes with the same “functional updates,” which Intel says will improve stability and performance.

These driver updates comes as Microsoft recently open doors for all eligible systems to jump on Windows 11 version 25H2. However, you’ll need to enable the “Get the latest updates a soon as they’re available” toggle under Settings > Windows Update.

With the update now accessible to everyone on supported hardware, and Intel’s new wireless drivers ensuring compatibility, more users can move to Windows 11 25H2 without waiting for staged rollout waves or dealing with blocked upgrade paths.