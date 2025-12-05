Windows 11 25H2 Rolling Out to All eligible Devices — Here's How to Get it Right Away

Microsoft is finally making Windows 11 version 25H2 available to anyone with an eligible device. For the uninitiated, the new version first rolled out in September, but Microsoft maintained that it would gradually roll out to all Windows 11 users down the line.

Well, it seems the day is finally here. Now, if you wish, you can make your system jump to Windows 11 version 25H2, but you need to make sure to enable a toggle in the Windows Update settings menu.

In an updated document, Microsoft confirmed:

Windows 11, version 25H2 is now available to all eligible Windows 11 devices for users who have turned on the setting Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available. If you have an eligible Windows 10 or Windows 11 device, you can check if the update is available by selecting Settings > Windows Update and selecting Check for updates. If your device is ready for the update, you’ll see the option to Download and install Windows 11, version 25H2. For more details, watch this video.

If you want version 25H2 right now, simply enable the “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” toggle in Windows Update.

Microsoft also notes that unmanaged PCs, those not controlled by IT departments, are now part of the rollout. If you’re already on Windows 11 version 24H2, whether Home or Pro, your device is queued for the update. If you prefer to take your time, you can. But, all eligible systems will automatically receive the update automatically later on.

Did you make the jump to version 25H2? If yes, make sure to let us know what’s good and unsatisfactory about it.