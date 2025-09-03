Is ChatGPT down now? Here are alternatives to try

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Are you wondering if ChatGPT is down right now? Well, it is, indeed. If you can’t use ChatGPT or it’s not responding to your query or throwing error messages, you’re not alone. Users worldwide are reporting a significant outage, taking to social media to vent their frustration over the disruption. According to Downdetector, hundreds of users have filed reports in the last hour or so, indicating issues with the AI chatbot.

ChatGPT is down for many users in India and many other regions

The outage appears to be affecting a large number of users globally, including in India. While some users have reported that ChatGPT is working fine, others are experiencing network errors, with both the website and mobile app versions being affected.

Image: DownDetector

So far, OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has not issued an official statement on the outage. However, OpenAI’s official status page has acknowledged the “ChatGPT not displaying responses” error and stated that they are investigating the issue.

Image: OpenAI

This isn’t the first time ChatGPT has faced a major disruption. The popular AI chatbot has experienced several outages in the past, causing widespread frustration among its millions of users.

These include a global access failure late in January 23 earlier this year, which affected users for over three hours.

If ChatGPT is down, what should I use now?

With ChatGPT currently experiencing issues, users looking for an immediate solution can consider several alternative AI chatbots. These options offer similar capabilities and may be more reliable during service disruptions.