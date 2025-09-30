KB5065789 brings new taskbar and desktop customization options in Windows 11

The update revamps advanced settings

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Windows 11 KB5055523

The KB5065789 preview update (Build 26100.6725) for Windows 11 24H2 packs small but useful personalization upgrades that improve daily use.

On the desktop side, hardware indicator pop-ups (brightness, volume, airplane mode, virtual desktops) can now be moved to new positions. This is especially handy for multi-monitor setups or tidier on-screen layouts.

For IT admins, taskbar pinning policies are smoother: you no longer need to restart explorer.exe after applying a pin policy. Changes typically appear within about eight hours, reducing admin friction during rollouts.

Both tweaks help users and admins shape Windows 11 to their workflow without extra friction. Moreover, KB5065789 update (Build 26100.6725) adds Click to Do upgrades and AI actions in File Explorer.

Not to forget, the same update improves Advanced Settings and adds Voice Access upgrades.

