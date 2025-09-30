KB5065789 revamps Advanced Settings & adds Voice Access upgrades in Windows 11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has rolled out KB5065789 preview (Build 26100.6725) to modernize developer and accessibility settings in Windows 11 24H2.

The For Developers area is rebranded to Advanced Settings, making features like File Explorer version control easier to find. Developers will see Git info, branch, diff count, last commit, directly in File Explorer when browsing repo folders.

Voice Access also gets smarter: on Copilot+ PCs (Intel and AMD), natural-language commands work more reliably. You can speak casually, filler words included, and expect the system to follow along, improving hands-free navigation and control.

These updates aim to make Windows more powerful for technical users and more accessible for everyone. Windows 11 KB5065789 adds Click to Do upgrades and AI actions in File Explorer. Moreover, KB5065789 preview also brings new taskbar and desktop customization options.