Windows 11 KB5065789 adds Click to Do upgrades and AI actions in File Explorer

The update also fixes a bunch of bugs

News

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Windows 11 ai dynamic wallpaper

Microsoft has released the KB5065789 preview update (Build 26100.6725) for Windows 11 24H2. The update comes with bunch of new features, which aim to accelerate common tasks with AI and smarter menus.

As part of the update, Click to Do now surfaces new action tags to show popular AI-powered shortcuts, plus a tighter Summarize action that returns shorter, clearer summaries of selected text. It’s a quick productivity win when you need the gist fast.

File Explorer now has right-click AI actions for supported files. Meaning, you can summarize documents, blur or erase objects in photos, and remove backgrounds without opening a separate app. Worth noting that these AI file actions aren’t yet available to EEA customers.

If you use Copilot features, this preview makes file handling and quick actions feel far more useful. Not to forget, this update also brings new taskbar and desktop customization options alongside revamped Advanced Settings and adds Voice Access upgrades.

More about the topics: Click to Do, Windows 11, Windows Update

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages