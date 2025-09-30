KB5065793 adds built-in network speed test & Microsoft 365 Copilot ad upfront in Windows 11 25H2

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Windows 11 insiders in the Dev channel can now install Build 26220.6760 (KB5065793) in version 25H2. With this update, Microsoft is gradually rolling out several new features that improve usability, productivity, and cloud integration.

One of the interesting additions is a built-in network speed test accessible via the taskbar or system tray. You can check Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Cellular performance directly in their browser, making network troubleshooting easier.

Moving on, the Get Started app now includes a Microsoft 365 Copilot page for commercial devices with active subscriptions. This helps users discover and engage with Copilot features directly from Windows, streamlining productivity.

Next in line is the Windows Search, which gets updated placeholder text in File Explorer, in Copilot+ PCs. You can now prompt users to describe images or files for faster results.

That’s not all, developers benefit from StorageProvider APIs, allowing cloud providers to integrate seamlessly with File Explorer Home. Voice access had also been upgraded with a ‘Wait time before acting’ option.

The same features are set to appear for those in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.6760 (KB5065793) on the Beta Channel for version 24H2.

You can also check fixes in Build 26220.6760 for a detailed look at improvements addressing crashes, display, and taskbar issues.