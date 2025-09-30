Windows 11 KB5065793 Fixes Settings Crashes, SMBv1 Sharing, and Taskbar Issues

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Windows 11 Insiders on version 25H2 are now getting Build 26220.6760 (KB5065793) with multiple fixes rolling out gradually in the Dev Channel.

First of all, taskbar & system tray issues have addressed, including battery icon sync problems and temporary animation removal for previews. File Explorer customization now carries settings consistently across apps.

Next, Click to Do is fixed for unexpected WIN + P triggers. Lock screen media controls now appear reliably, while “Update and shutdown” executes as expected. That’s not all; settings crashes when accessing drive info have been resolved, and search placeholder alignment issues are fixed. Networking now supports SMB v1 connections over NetBIOS.

Developers using PIX on Windows can now playback GPU captures without errors. Video playback issues with HDCP-protected content in certain apps have been resolved.

Do note that these fixes have also been released in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.6760 (KB5065793) for the Beta Channel on version 24H2.

You can read more about new features in Build 26220.6760, which includes provements taskbar, search, and Copilot improvements