KB5067103 Expands Click to Do with Smarter Cues in Windows 11

Get visual highlights to mark actionable items right on your display

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Windows 11 25H2 update feature banner

Windows 11 Insider Dev Preview Build 26220.6780 (KB5067103) brings a major quality-of-life improvement to Click to Do (Preview) on Copilot+ PCs. If you are on Beta channel the same feature will roll out undsr the same KB but with Build 26120.6780.

Click to Do now uses visual highlights to mark actionable items, like tables, emails, or documents, right on your display. You can simply click on them to perform contextual actions such as replying, summarizing, or editing without leaving the screen.

Microsoft says these smart cues help users “act on what matters,” bridging the gap between detection and execution. The update also fixes a display alignment issue that misplaced swipe animations when launching Click to Do from the right edge.

For a full feature overview, check out related KB5067103 updates including the Drag Tray redesign and Dark Mode for Run dialog, both aimed at creating a smoother experience on Windows 11.

