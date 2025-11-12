KB5068861 Allegedly Fails to Install on ROG Ally X; Throws 0x80071ab0 & 0x800f0991 Error

The update appears to be problematic, to say the least

Microsoft’s recent Windows 11 security update, KB5068861, has started to trouble some users. A new Reddit post by user u/claireus, spotted first by Windows Report, claims that the November 2025 Patch Tuesday update released yesterday consistently fails to install on their ASUS ROG Ally X.

Per the user, it shows only a “Retry” message each time they attempt the update. It seems the issue hasn’t just affected one user. At the time of writing this, we come across a comment from another user, u/hosseinfarnia, who reports a similar issue. Per the user, KB5068861 installation failed on their ASUS ROG Ally X, with error code 0x80071ab0.

On the second attempt, the user came across error code 0x800f0991. Fortunately, the installation completed on the third attempt. For reference, 0x80071ab0 is related to corrupted system files or an issue with the Windows Update component store.

The error code 0x800f0991 also points to similar reasons. But it can also be related to problems with the Windows Update service not being able to download or install the necessary files properly.

Whatever may be the case, if you own ROG Ally X and face a similar issue, try installing the update a few times. If that doesn’t make things better, you can also follow the steps mentioned here.

Earlier today, we also reported that KB5068861 allegedly broke one user’s PC running Windows 11 25H2. That said, some users point to an issue related to the graphics card. If you haven’t gone through that story, read it here.