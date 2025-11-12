Reddit User Claims KB5068861 Update Causing Black Screens & System Glitches on Windows 11 25H2

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Yesterday, Microsoft released November Patch Tuesday update, KB5068861, to fix a bunch of issues reported in the last build. Well, it seems the new update is causing serious display and performance issues for a user. Yes, it is the only reported case of KB5068861 breaking PCs and it came via Reddit user u/StainedGlassAloe.

Reddit user alleges KB5068861 is breaking Windows 11 25H2 PCs

In the Reddit post first spotted by Windows Report, the user alleges that the update “broke” the laptop while launching the game Warframe, leading to black screens, brightness lock, and erratic system behavior. Honestly, it looks bad, but that doesn’t guarantee the update is buggy, which is why I’ve used terms like “claims” and “allege” throughout the article.

Image credit: Reddit/u/StainedGlassAloe

The user even mentioned the update installed without consent mid-game and caused their system to crash. Even after uninstalling KB5068861 update, it automatically reinstalled upon reboot. “I’m getting very HAL 9000 vibes from this update,” he notes referencing the self-aware AI from 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Symptoms include brightness and driver issues

According to the post thread, the affected user’s brightness controls also stopped working, locking the display at full brightness. Their NVIDIA graphics driver repeatedly failed to install, with the system asking to redownload the same Game Ready driver multiple times.

Image credit: Reddit/u/StainedGlassAloe

Apparently, clicking on apps triggers odd right-click behavior and random “admin permission” prompts, suggesting possible driver or system file corruption. Another Reddit commenter suggested uninstalling the update via Update History or reinstalling GPU drivers from the manufacturer’s site, but the issue persisted.

The user suggests that the update reportedly loops itself back after every restart, making it difficult to remove. As of now, Microsoft hasn’t acknowledged the problem.

Possibility of graphics card problem

If you’re also experiencing similar issues after KB5068861 update, there are a few things you can do, according to u/TransitionMaximum655, who believes the aforementioned issue is nothing but an issue related to graphics card or matrix/flex cable. According to the user, “chances it’s related to updates is abyssmal.”