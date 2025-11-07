KB5070300 Brings Much-needed Updates for Smart App Control & Quick Machine Recovery

Microsoft has released another Insider preview build 26220.7070 (KB5070300) for Windows 11 version 25H2. And it’s live for Dev and Beta channel insiders. This update brings long-awaited flexibility to Smart App Control (SAC).

Up until now, when you enabled or disabled SAC, it required a full clean install of Windows. That’s changing with this build. You can now toggle Smart App Control directly from the Windows Security app without reinstalling.

You just have to open Windows Security > App & Browser Control > Smart App Control settings. From there, you can switch SAC on or off at any time. When enabled, it automatically analyzes unverified apps and blocks suspicious files before they run.

Microsoft has also published new documentation in Windows Security App – Microsoft Support explaining how SAC evaluates trust and enforces policies. Besides these changes, the latest build also improves Quick Machine Recovery to make PC troubleshooting smoother.

Image: Microsoft

The updated experience in Windows Settings and WinRE now displays clearer recovery options. Microsoft says that when you have the “quick machine recovery” and “automatically check for solutions” options enabled, Windows performs a one-time scan “instead of repeating scans in a loop.” However, if no fix is found, it immediately guides users to the best recovery steps to get back up and running faster.

Alongside SAC and WinRe improvements, build 26220.7070 also introduces changes to Widgets Dashboard and File Explorer.