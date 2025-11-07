KB5070300 Makes it Easier for You to See Who Modified Files in File Manager

There are bunch of fixes in this update

Microsoft has just released Windows 11 Insider Build 26220.7070 (KB5070300) for both Dev and Beta Channels, and it comes with some small but handy File Explorer improvements.

First, the “Activity” column in File Explorer Home sees the return of people icons. These icons, first tested earlier this year, make it easier to see who recently modified shared files. If you work in a shared workspace, you know why it is useful.

Next up, Microsoft is also temporarily disabling several backend integrations. This includes support for the StorageProvider APIs that sync cloud data and the feature showing frequently used and recently downloaded files. The company says these will return in a future update after reliability test ends.

Apart from changes to File Explorer, Microsoft is also improving Smart App Control toggle and Widget dashboard customization. Microsoft notes:

We’re updating Smart App Control (SAC) so you will now be able to switch SAC off or on without any clean install requirement. To make changes, go to Windows Security > App & Browser Control > Smart App Control settings.

When it’s on, it helps block untrusted or potentially harmful apps. You can learn more about SAC App & Browser Control in the Windows Security App – Microsoft Support.

To know more about changes Microsoft introduced to Widgets dashboard, check this article.