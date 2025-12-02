KB5070311 Adds Much-Needed Upgrades to Windows 11's Advanced Settings & File Explorer

Microsoft has started rolling out Windows 11 KB5070311 for 25H2 (Build 26200.7309) and 24H2 (Build 26100.7309), and it updates Advanced Settings, File Explorer, and Desktop Spotlight.

The notable change in KB5070311 is the new Virtual Workspaces toggle inside Settings > System > Advanced. It allows power users to enable Hyper-V and Windows Sandbox without digging through hidden menus, and is aimed for developers, testers, and anyone juggling isolated environments.

File Explorer, meanwhile is getting co copy, move, and delete dialogs have been updated in both default and expanded views. Whereas, progress bars, confirmation prompts, and even error messages now match the dark mode experience. The simplified context menu now offers seamless groupings for Share, Copy, and Move. That’s not all; several long-standing bugs have been patched too, including missing video thumbnails and wrong app icons in right-click menus.

Last but not least, Desktop Spotlight adds two fresh context-menu options: “Learn more about this background” and “Next desktop background”, making wallpaper rotation more interactive. Moreover, the same update also rolls out upgraded experiences on Copilot+ PCs.