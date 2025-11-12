KB5071959 OOB Update Fixes Windows 10 ESU Enrollment Bug

The first extended security update for Windows 10 is now available

Windows 10 ESU program deadline

It has been nearly a month since Microsoft officially ended support for Windows 10. While the company promised to keep the OS secure through its Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, many users were left stranded after running into enrollment issues.

Now, Microsoft has quietly rolled out an out-of-band (OOB) update (KB5071959) to fix the bug that prevented some users from joining the ESU program. The issue stemmed from a bug in the enrollment wizard that caused it to fail mid-process, blocking users from accessing extended security patches.

The fix arrives after weeks of user frustration, particularly in Europe, where many continued to see “ESU Enrollment coming soon” messages despite Microsoft claiming a full rollout by mid-October.

With the new patch, Microsoft says affected Windows 10 consumer devices should now be able to successfully enroll in ESU using the built-in wizard. Once enrolled, systems will begin receiving regular updates via Windows Update. In fact, the first extended security update for Windows 10 is now available under KB5068781.

