Windows 10 ESU Enrollment "Temporarily Unavailable" Message Frustrates Some Users

It’s been nearly a month since Microsoft officially ended support for Windows 10. While Microsoft assured to offer extended security updates (ESU) via both paid and free options, some users are reportedly running into issues while enrolling in the program.

The news comes from Windows Latest, which reported that users in Europe are still finding that ESU enrollment is “temporarily unavailable.” In affected regions, Windows Update displays a warning that the OS is out of support, prompting users to “Enroll now.”

Image: Windows Latest

However, clicking the button only surfaces a message that reads, “ESU Enrollment coming soon,” with no clear timeline. When asked about the issue back in October, Microsoft confirmed to the news outlet that ESU is a staged rollout influenced by “local market factors.”

At the time, the Redmond giant said that it would begin rolling out ESU across the European Economic Area in early October, with availability extended to everyone by mid-month. However, reports from countries like the Netherlands suggest it’s still missing for many. As of now, there are no official words from Microsoft on this matter. If there are any, we’ll update this piece for you.

Adding to the frustration, some users (from supported regions) have reported a separate issue that prevents them from completing ESU enrollment. Per the report, the ESU setup tool is throwing a generic “Something went wrong” error with no further details.

Image: Windows Latest

The news outlet further mentions that the possible reason behind this could be that Windows is wrongly flagging a personal PC as an enterprise device. So, is there any fix for the issue? Apparently, unliking your business account and performing an in-place upgrade using the Media Creation Tool remains your feasible option until we hear anything from Microsoft.

Are you also living in Europe and having similar issues with ESU enrollment? If yes, did the offered solution help you fix it? If it didn’t, please let us know in the comments below.