KB5068781 Released As First Windows 10 Extended Security Update

The update fixes an issue where users could see ESU-related error message

Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
Windows 10 December Patch Tuesday

It’s been nearly a month since Microsoft officially ended Windows 10 support. The company rolled final Patch Tuesday update (KB5066791) on October 14, 2025. If you’ve been enrolled in the ESU program, the first extended update is here in the form of KB5068781.

According to Microsoft, the update addresses an issue where users could see a message, “Your version of Windows has reached the end of support.” Microsoft previously confirmed that the message was mere an error. Now, thst has been fixed.

Alongside KB5068781, Microsoft also released out-of,-band update, KB5071959 that fixes a specific issue in the ESU enrollment process where the enrollment wizard could fail, preventing users from joining the program.

With this fix, consumer devices should now be able to successfully enroll in ESU using the built-in wizard. Once the enrollment is complete, devices will continue to receive critical security patches via Windows Update as part of the ESU program.

Microsoft also confirmed that this cumulative update includes all the security improvements from last month’s KB5066791 release. It is labeled as a security update for non-enrolled devices, as it resolves a key issue that was stopping affected users from receiving critical updates.

