Lenovo Teases First-Ever White ThinkPad, Launching July 11

Lenovo is stepping outside its comfort zone. Known for its signature black ThinkPads, and rarely, a silver variant, the company is now teasing something different. The company has just teased a full white ThinkPad.

Dubbed “White Moonlight,” the new design is set to be unveiled on July 11, according to official posts from Lenovo China. The teaser campaign leans heavily into themes of precision and elegance, with close-ups of mechanical watches and violins hinting at the level of craftsmanship behind the upcoming device.

While full specs haven’t been shared yet, it’s expected to stick closely to the internals of the 2025 ThinkPad lineup. That means Intel Core Ultra 200 U/H series chips with vPro and Evo support, or the new AMD Ryzen AI Pro 300 Series processors should be on the table.

What’s clear is that Lenovo’s not just painting the chassis white, it’s pitching a reimagined version of the ThinkPad that still hits all the usual marks. Expect to experience power efficiency, extreme durability, and tight design tolerances down to 0.1mm and 0.1 degrees.

ThinkPads have long had a loyal base, especially in enterprise circles. But a fresh look like this? It might just pull in some new eyes when it drops next week.