Microsoft Loop: Rename a Workspace Easily in 5 Steps
3 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
Learn how to rename a workspace in Microsoft Loop quickly and without confusion. Follow these simple steps to update your workspace name and keep your projects organized.
Table of contents
How to Rename Your Microsoft Loop Workspace?
1. Open the Loop App
Start by accessing the app where your workspace lives.
If you are new to the platform, here is a detailed guide on how to use Microsoft Loop.
2. Access the Workspace List
You need to locate the specific workspace you want to rename.
Make sure you are working under the right company tenant by following this guide to connect Microsoft Loop to your organisation before renaming the workspace.
3. Open Workspace Settings
Next, head into the settings panel for customization.
4. Edit the Workspace Name
This is where you type in your new workspace name.
- Locate the Name field at the top of the settings panel.
- Delete the old name and type your new preferred name.
If you accidentally change something else during editing, you can quickly fix it by following the steps in this article on how to undo in Microsoft Loop.
5. Save Changes
Finally, confirm your changes so they apply instantly.
- Click Save or press Enter to confirm.
- The updated name will appear across Loop immediately.
Why Rename a Workspace
Renaming helps you stay organized, especially when managing multiple projects. Clear workspace names improve collaboration and reduce confusion for team members. You can also read more about its main features in this overview of Microsoft Loop.
FAQs
Yes, you can rename a workspace whenever you want without affecting its content.
Yes, once you save, all members see the updated workspace name immediately.
No, your links and shared components remain valid after renaming.
You cannot directly undo, but you can rename the workspace again with the original title.
Conclusion
Renaming a workspace in Microsoft Loop is straightforward and only takes a few steps. With clear labels, you can keep projects organized and make collaboration smoother for everyone in your team.
User forum
0 messages