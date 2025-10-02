Microsoft Loop: Rename a Workspace Easily in 5 Steps

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

How to Rename Your Microsoft Loop Workspace?

1. Open the Loop App

Start by accessing the app where your workspace lives.

Launch Microsoft Loop from your browser or desktop app. Sign in with your Microsoft 365 account.



If you are new to the platform, here is a detailed guide on how to use Microsoft Loop.

2. Access the Workspace List

You need to locate the specific workspace you want to rename.

On the left sidebar, find the list of all your workspaces.

Select the workspace you want to rename.

Make sure you are working under the right company tenant by following this guide to connect Microsoft Loop to your organisation before renaming the workspace.

3. Open Workspace Settings

Next, head into the settings panel for customization.

Click on the three dots (More options) next to the workspace name. Choose Rename from the menu.



4. Edit the Workspace Name

This is where you type in your new workspace name.

Locate the Name field at the top of the settings panel.

Delete the old name and type your new preferred name.

If you accidentally change something else during editing, you can quickly fix it by following the steps in this article on how to undo in Microsoft Loop.

5. Save Changes

Finally, confirm your changes so they apply instantly.

Click Save or press Enter to confirm. The updated name will appear across Loop immediately.

Why Rename a Workspace

Renaming helps you stay organized, especially when managing multiple projects. Clear workspace names improve collaboration and reduce confusion for team members. You can also read more about its main features in this overview of Microsoft Loop.

FAQs

Can I rename a Loop workspace anytime? Yes, you can rename a workspace whenever you want without affecting its content. Do other members see the new name instantly? Yes, once you save, all members see the updated workspace name immediately. Does renaming affect shared links? No, your links and shared components remain valid after renaming. Can I undo a workspace rename? You cannot directly undo, but you can rename the workspace again with the original title.

Conclusion

Renaming a workspace in Microsoft Loop is straightforward and only takes a few steps. With clear labels, you can keep projects organized and make collaboration smoother for everyone in your team.