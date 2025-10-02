How to Undo in Loop App (Step-by-Step Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Learn how to undo in the Loop app with these simple steps. Whether you made a mistake or want to revert an action, this guide explains how to quickly fix it.

How to Undo in Loop?

1. Undo on Mobile

Open the Loop app on your phone. Locate the task, habit, or entry you just edited. Tap the three-dot menu in the corner. Select Undo from the options. Confirm if the app asks you to revert.

For more details on getting started, see this guide on how to use Microsoft Loop. For team-wide access, it also helps to connect Microsoft Loop to your organisation so every undo or change is properly synced across shared workspaces.

2. Undo on Desktop or Web

Log in to your Loop account.

Select your document.

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Z (Windows) or Cmd + Z (Mac). Check that the item reverts to its previous state.

Alternatively, right-click the document and choose Undo from the context menu.



If you’re unsure whether Loop suits your workflow, check out this Microsoft Loop review.

3. Undo Multiple Actions

Repeat the undo command until you reach the correct version. In menus, keep selecting Undo until the change disappears. Use Redo if you undo too far and want to move forward again.

For workspace title changes, use the rename option instead of undo. Follow this guide to rename a workspace in Microsoft Loop and apply the correct name quickly.

FAQs

How do I redo in the Loop app? Use the redo option from the same menu or press Ctrl + Y (Windows) or Shift + Cmd + Z (Mac). Can I undo after closing the app? No. Undo history resets when you fully close the app. Does undo delete my saved data? No. It only reverts the last action, it does not remove your stored information. What if the undo option is missing? Make sure you are using the latest version of the Loop app, since older versions may not support undo.

Conclusion

Undo in the Loop app is quick and simple on both mobile and desktop. Use the built-in menu or keyboard shortcuts to fix recent changes, and redo if you go too far back.

To dive deeper into Microsoft’s new collaboration tool, check the full Microsoft Loop overview.