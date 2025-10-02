Microsoft Loop Setup Guide for Organizations

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft Loop helps teams collaborate in real time across Microsoft 365 apps. If you want to connect Loop to your organization, the process is simple and only takes a few minutes.

How to Connect Microsoft Loop to Your Organization?

1. Open Microsoft Loop

Go to loop.microsoft.com in your browser.

Sign in using your Microsoft 365 account.



If you are just getting started, you may want to read more about how to use Microsoft Loop to understand its features before connecting it to your organization.

2. Verify Your Work Account

Enter your organizational email address when prompted. Sign in with your company username and password. Approve multi-factor authentication if required.

3. Join or Create a Workspace

Click on Workspaces in the left panel.

Select Join workspace if your admin already set one up. Or choose Create workspace, add a name, and invite colleagues.



If you later decide to adjust your workspace title for clarity, you can easily rename a Loop workspace without affecting its content.

4. Sync Loop with Microsoft 365 Apps

Open Teams, Outlook, or Word online. Insert a Loop component by clicking the Loop icon. Your component will automatically stay in sync everywhere.

5. Adjust Admin Settings (If Needed)

Admins should go to the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. Navigate to Settings > Org Settings > Loop. Enable Loop components and allow workspace creation.

Why Connect Loop to Your Organization?

Enables real-time collaboration across teams

Keeps shared content updated automatically

Works securely under your company’s Microsoft 365 policies

FAQs

Can anyone in my company use Loop? Yes, but only if your Microsoft 365 admin enables Loop. Is Loop free with Microsoft 365? Loop is included in most Microsoft 365 business and enterprise subscriptions. Do I need admin rights to create a Loop workspace? Not always. It depends on your organization’s admin policies. Can I use Loop on mobile devices? Yes, Microsoft Loop is available on iOS and Android, so you can collaborate anywhere.

If you ever make mistakes while editing, it is simple to undo actions in Loop just like in other Microsoft apps.

Conclusion

Connecting Microsoft Loop to your organization is quick and ensures smooth collaboration across apps like Teams, Outlook, and Word. Once enabled, Loop provides real-time updates, shared workspaces, and better teamwork under your company’s Microsoft 365 environment.