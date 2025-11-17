How to Make a Program Run on Startup in Windows 11

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Making a program run on startup in Windows ensures your essential apps load the moment you sign in, and in this guide, we’re going to show you how to do that on Windows 11.

How to make a program run on startup?

You can manage startup apps through Settings, the Startup folder, or Task Manager.

1. Use the Settings app

Settings provides the fastest way to enable startup apps.

Select Start and open Settings. Choose Apps. Pick Startup.

Scroll the list. Select the app. Turn the toggle on.

Restart your PC. Sign in and confirm the app launches.

You can also follow the steps in this guide on how to change startup programs in Windows 11 .

2. Add a program to the Startup folder

The Startup folder loads any shortcut placed inside it when you sign in.

1. Open the Startup folder

Press Windows + R. Enter the folder path shell:startup

Open the folder.

2. Create a shortcut

Right click inside the folder. Select New, then Shortcut.

Browse to the app. Create the shortcut.

3. Test the result

Restart the PC. Sign in. Confirm the program launches.

You can learn more about this method in the guide on how to open the Startup folder in Windows 11.

3. Enable a startup app using Task Manager

Task Manager makes it easy to enable or disable startup programs.

1. Open Task Manager

Right click Start. Select Task Manager. Select More details if needed. Open the Startup tab.

Find the app. Right click it. Select Enable. Restart to verify.

4. Schedule a program to run at logon

Task Scheduler allows custom triggers and advanced startup behavior.

Search for Task Scheduler. Select Create Basic Task.

Choose When I log on. Move forward. Select Start a program. Browse to the app. Confirm.

Tips to control startup programs

Stay organized to keep boot times short.

Limit heavy apps.

Check startup impact.

Disable rarely used software.

Avoid unnecessary updaters.

FAQs

Why does my program not run on startup? It may require admin rights, use a broken shortcut, or be blocked by security tools. Can I add any program to Windows startup? Yes, especially desktop apps that rely on shortcuts or scheduled tasks. How do I remove a startup program? Disable it in Settings or Task Manager, or remove its shortcut from the Startup folder. Is it safe to change startup items? Yes, Windows provides these controls so you can manage performance and boot behavior.

Conclusion

You can set apps to run at startup through Settings, the Startup folder, Task Manager, or Task Scheduler, and you can troubleshoot problems with missing entries using a guide on fixing a Startup folder that is not working in Windows 11 .