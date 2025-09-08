Marvel Rivals Not Launching on PC: Quick Fixes

Gaming

Reading time icon 3 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Milan Stanojevic 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If Marvel Rivals is not launching on your PC, it usually points to Steam connection errors, corrupted game files, or missing dependencies. Here are quick fixes to get the game running again.

Table of contents

How to fix Marvel Rivals not launching on PC?

1. Check Steam connection

Sometimes the issue comes from Steam failing to initialize the game properly.

  1. Restart the Steam client completely.
  2. Make sure you are online and Steam is updated.
  3. Log out and back into your account.

If Steam itself is the problem, see this guide on how to fix Marvel Rivals failed to connect to Steam. Sometimes Marvel Rivals still launch because the update stalls or won’t download, but if that happens, follow our guide on Marvel Rivals not updating to fix update issues first.

2. Verify game files

Corrupted or missing files will prevent the game from launching.

  1. Open your Steam Library.
  2. Right click Marvel Rivals and select Properties.
  3. Go to Installed Files and click Verify integrity of game files.
    repair to fix fmod_event64.dll

Steam will repair or replace any broken files automatically.

3. Update GPU drivers

Outdated or broken graphics drivers can stop games from launching.

  1. Open Device Manager.
  2. Expand Display adapters.
  3. Right click your GPU and choose Update driver.
    update driver device manager
  4. Restart your PC once the update is complete.

4. Install Visual C++ redistributables

Many modern games require Visual C++ packages. If they are missing, the game may fail to start.

  1. Download the latest Visual C++ Redistributable from Microsoft.
  2. Install both the x86 and x64 versions.
  3. Restart your PC.

5. Disable overlays

Steam, Discord, or GeForce overlays can interfere with launching.

  1. Open Steam Settings and go to In Game.
  2. Toggle off the Steam overlay.
  3. Disable Discord or GeForce Experience overlays as well.

6. Restart your PC and Steam

Simple restarts can clear conflicts between background services and the game launcher.

  1. Close Steam.
  2. Restart your PC.
  3. Open Steam again and launch Marvel Rivals.

If Marvel Rivals launches but is not visible in your stream, fix the capture issue with this guide: Marvel Rivals not showing on OBS.

7. Reinstall the game

If nothing else works, reinstalling ensures you have a clean version.

  1. Open Steam and go to Library.
  2. Right click Marvel Rivals and select Uninstall.
  3. Restart your PC.
  4. Reinstall Marvel Rivals.

For more general launch fixes, you can check this guide on Ghost Recon Wildlands not starting, since many steps apply to Marvel Rivals too.

If your issue is with multiple games, the problem could be broader. See how to fix Steam games failing to launch on Windows.

FAQs

Why is Marvel Rivals not launching on Steam?

It is often caused by corrupted game files, outdated drivers, or Steam failing to connect properly.

Can antivirus block Marvel Rivals?

Yes. Overprotective security software may block the executable. Add the game folder to your antivirus exceptions.

Does Marvel Rivals need Visual C++?

Yes. Installing the latest Visual C++ Redistributables helps avoid missing DLL errors.

Should I reinstall Marvel Rivals if it does not launch?

If verification and updates do not help, reinstalling the game is a good last step.

More about the topics: game fix, Game issues

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

User forum

0 messages