Massgrave Blocked: Microsoft Closes Major Windows Activation Loophole

Microsoft has blocked the popular Massgrave KMS38 activation method with the November 2025 Patch Tuesday update. For those unaware, Massgrave became a familiar tool for users who wanted quick activation. But it also raised concerns because third parties could modify the files and distribute harmful versions.

The creator of Massgrave confirmed the shutdown and explained that the KMS38 technique no longer activates any supported Windows version after the new update.

By blocking this method, Microsoft is reducing security risks tied to scripts that anyone can repackage, since modified copies can include hidden malware or spyware. Users now see activation failures immediately after installing the November patches.

Developers behind Massgrave believe this block might not last forever. They often adapt quickly, and new methods tend to appear when older ones stop working. Still, the latest patch shows that Microsoft moves fast when these tools grow too popular or create security exposure.

Anyone who tries to avoid updates to keep using Massgrave will face increased security risks, since the November rollout includes important system fixes. To catch you up, Microsoft recently blocked a setup workaround that let users install Windows 11 without signing in with a Microsoft account.

