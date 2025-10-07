Windows 11 Setup Lockdown: No More Local Account Tricks

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft is tightening its grip on the Windows installation process by blocking all known methods for setting up the system without a Microsoft account. This change, already active in the latest Insider builds, makes it impossible to complete Windows setup offline using the old tricks users relied on for years.

There are still a few small changes to make setup more flexible. For example, the latest KB5065797 preview update now allows users to name their own user folder during the OOBE process, giving them more control over the setup experience.

No More Microsoft Account Bypass in Windows 11

Old Commands No Longer Work

In the past, users could bypass the Microsoft account requirement by entering commands such as oobe\bypassnro

start ms-cxh:localonly

These commands were widely used for faster installations and for privacy reasons, allowing people to finish the setup without linking their PC to an online account.

Microsoft confirmed in a recent blog post that these methods are being removed entirely:

“We are removing known mechanisms for creating a local account in the Windows Setup experience (OOBE).”

Users in the Beta and Dev channels running builds 26120.6772 and 26220.6772 have reported that these commands now do nothing or cause the PC to reboot, returning to the same Microsoft account sign in screen.

Image: Microsoft

The company has also pushed several improvements to Insider builds. The KB5065797 update for Windows 11 refines File Explorer’s dark mode and fixes a number of taskbar-related bugs, improving overall stability and appearance.

Registry and Network Workarounds Also Blocked

Other popular tricks, such as oobenetworkconnectionflow or the registry based BypassNRO, are no longer functional. According to the Windows Insider Blog, these workarounds sometimes skipped critical setup screens and left devices only partially configured.

Microsoft explains that completing setup with an internet connection and a Microsoft account ensures the system is properly prepared for use and that security features are correctly enabled. At the same time, the latest KB5065797 preview build adds support for external fingerprint sensors, expanding Windows Hello sign-in security options.

Why Users Are Unhappy

This change has caused frustration across the Windows community. Many users prefer local accounts to maintain privacy, especially when setting up test systems or work environments without cloud integration.

While it is still possible to remove your Microsoft account after completing setup, the process is now more cumbersome and time consuming.

When Will It Roll Out to Everyone

For now, this restriction affects only Insider Beta and Dev builds, but it is expected to roll out to the stable release soon. Once that happens, every new Windows installation will require signing in with a Microsoft account, whether users like it or not.