Massive Microsoft DNS Outage Disrupts Azure and Microsoft 365 Services

Microsoft doesn’t seem to have answers for its string of recent outages. After a major Microsoft 365 disruption earlier this month, the company has now confirmed yet another widespread incident, and this time it is caused by a DNS failure affecting both Azure and Microsoft 365 services globally.

The latest outage has quickly spread across regions. Users reported being locked out of company networks and unable to log in to key portals such as Azure, Intune, and Exchange Admin Center. Microsoft later acknowledged the issue on its service status page, blaming it on a faulty configuration.

“Starting at approximately 16:00 UTC, we began experiencing Azure Front Door issues resulting in a loss of availability of some services,” the company said. “We suspect that an inadvertent configuration change was the trigger event for this issue.”

Microsoft added that it had “taken action to block all configuration changes” and was “rolling back to the last known good state” while continuing recovery efforts. The company also advised administrators to use PowerShell or the Azure CLI as a temporary workaround for accessing resources.

The outage has had ripple effects across industries. Customers, including healthcare and transport networks, have reported widespread authentication failures disrupting internal systems and user access.

This is the latest in a growing pattern of reliability issues for Microsoft’s cloud ecosystem. The company’s previous Microsoft 365 outage earlier this month left many users unable to send emails or access Teams for hours, raising new concerns about service stability.

via: Bleeping Computer