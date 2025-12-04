Micron Pulls Out of Consumer SSD & RAM Market, Retires Crucial Brand After 29 Years

Micron is officially exiting the Crucial consumer business. As a result, Crucial-branded SSDs, RAM kits, and other consumer products will no longer be sold once Micron completes its transition by the end of fiscal Q2, which wraps in February 2026.

For now, Crucial products will keep shipping through retail and e-commerce channels. Thankfully, Micron says that the warranty support will remain unchanged. The company also clarified that this exit affects only the consumer lineup. Meaning, Micron-branded enterprise solutions will continue to be sold to commercial customers worldwide.

According to Micron EVP and Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana, the decision is influenced by the immense growth of AI data centers, which are consuming unprecedented volumes of high-performance memory and storage.

The AI-driven growth in the data center has led to a surge in demand for memory and storage. Micron has made the difficult decision to exit the Crucial consumer business in order to improve supply and support for our larger, strategic customers in faster-growing segments. Thanks to a passionate community of consumers, the Crucial brand has become synonymous with technical leadership, quality, and reliability of leading-edge memory and storage products. We would like to thank our millions of customers, hundreds of partners, and all of the Micron team members who have supported the Crucial journey for the last 29 years.

It’s a notable ending for a brand that’s been around for nearly three decades. Crucial earned a reputation as an accessible, reliable choice for everyday upgrades. Here we’re talking about budget SATA SSDs to the more recent P-series NVMe drives.

The move is part of Micron’s updation in portfolio realignment, which propels it toward higher-margin, enterprise-grade products. The company says it will minimize internal disruption by offering redeployment opportunities to affected team members. With RAM and SSD prices already climbing globally, Micron’s exit from the consumer space will be far more noticeable down the line.