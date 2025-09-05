Microsoft 365 users get Copilot actions for OneDrive files in File Explorer

You need to be signed in with Microsoft account, though

Microsoft is now rolling out new Copilot actions for File Explorer & OneDrive Activity Center. The update gives Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers smarter ways to interact with their documents without opening them fully.

So, what you can do with it? Well, it can help you summarize content, answer questions, generate FAQs, and even compare up to five files side by side.

You can only use this feature when files are saved in OneDrive and accessed while signed in with a Microsoft 365 account. In File Explorer, users will see a new Copilot menu under the OneDrive right-click options, while the Activity Center adds a “More options” entry to trigger AI actions.

Supported file types include Microsoft Office formats, PDFs, TXT, RTF, HTML, and OpenDocument files. Worth noting that images and videos are not supported yet.

The feature is already live for subscribers in Windows, bringing a stronger integration between Microsoft 365 services and OneDrive file management. Microsoft is also hosting a OneDrive digital event on October 8 to showcase what’s next for the platform.