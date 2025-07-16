Microsoft Admits Windows 11 Firewall Bug Still Isn’t Fixed

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Some Windows 11 users might’ve breathed a sigh of relief last week, thinking their nagging firewall error was finally gone. Turns out, that’s not the case. Microsoft now says the “fix” it announced was published by mistake—and the bug is still alive.

If you’ve been seeing weird firewall logs ever since installing the June non-security preview update (KB5060829), you’re not alone. Event Viewer keeps reporting a “Config Read Failed” message under Event ID 2042, along with the line “More data is available.”

Microsoft initially told users to ignore it, claiming it’s tied to a future feature still in development. It doesn’t actually break anything on your system, but it’s been throwing off users who spot the error after every reboot.

Well, on July 8, Microsoft dropped its usual Patch Tuesday update (KB5062553) and quietly updated its Windows Release Health dashboard to say the problem was fixed. Users quickly pushed back, saying the bug was still very much there.

Turns out they were right. Microsoft now admits that the update to “Resolved” status was made in error. The company has rolled back the update status to “Confirmed” and says it’s still working on a proper fix. There’s no timeline yet, only that it’s expected “in the coming weeks.”