Microsoft Azure Faces Disruptions After Red Sea Cable Cuts

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft’s Azure cloud services are facing fresh turbulence after multiple undersea cables were cut in the Red Sea, the company confirmed this weekend.

Azure, one of the world’s largest cloud platforms, is experiencing increased latency for traffic routed through the Middle East. Microsoft noted that services outside this path remain unaffected, as traffic is being rerouted through alternative networks.

While the tech giant stopped short of explaining what led to the damage, the disruptions align with regional reports pointing to widespread connectivity problems across the United Arab Emirates, India, Pakistan, and parts of Asia.

NetBlocks, an internet observatory, said the cuts impacted international traffic, with Pakistan’s state-run telecom warning users of possible slowdowns during peak hours. The incident occurred near the Saudi port city of Jeddah, a critical hub for subsea infrastructure.

Undersea fiber cables, often referred to as the backbone of the internet, carry data between continents and have historically been vulnerable. They can be damaged by ship anchors, but in conflict-heavy zones like the Red Sea and Baltic Sea, officials have not ruled out targeted attacks.

This is not the first time the region has seen such incidents. In early 2024, several Red Sea cables were severed, disrupting data flows between Asia and Europe. At the time, Yemen’s government accused Houthi rebels of planning sabotage, a claim the group denied.

Microsoft has assured customers that mitigation is underway, but for now, those relying on Azure in the Middle East may continue to face slower connections.