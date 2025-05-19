Microsoft Build 2025: Start Time, How to Watch, and What to Expect

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft’s biggest developer event of the year, Build 2025, starts tonight in Seattle. The four-day conference runs from May 19 to 22, and it’s expected to be packed with AI, cloud, and Windows updates.

This year, Microsoft is putting Copilot at the center of everything. The AI assistant already powers Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and Azure, and more updates are coming.

You can expect Microsoft to talk and make announcements about smarter Copilot Agents, better semantic search in Settings and File Explorer, and deeper integration across the platform at the Build 2025 event.

How to watch Microsoft Build 2025 live

The opening keynote for Microsoft Build 2025 kicks off at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on May 19. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will take the stage alongside CTO Kevin Scott.

Day two will feature Charles Lamanna, Jay Parikh, and Scott Guthrie diving into the technical details around Microsoft’s AI, cloud, and developer tools.

You can watch the livestream for free on Microsoft’s Build website or YouTube channel.

What else to expect

Microsoft might take the center stage of the Build 2025 event to confirm plans to support Elon Musk’s Grok AI model on Azure, as previously reported. There’s also growing buzz around Project Kennan — a rumored Xbox-branded handheld built with ASUS.

While Windows 12 probably won’t show up, we’ll likely see more Copilot+ features in Windows 11. Microsoft is also expected to highlight Azure’s role in powering advanced AI, including services built on OpenAI tech.