Microsoft Confirms KB5070311 Causes Jarring White Flash in Windows 11 File Explorer

It wouldn’t be wrong to call Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 update, KB5070311, a mixed bag. While the Preview update brings some much-needed improvements, it also introduces an annoying issue that plagues File Explorer and Lock-screen login. But first, let’s talk about improvements.

The latest preview update improves how Windows handles darker UIs inside File Explorer. Progress bars and chart views are now in line with the dark theme, which makes them easier to read.

That’s not all; you’ll also find that the Confirmation dialogs for actions like skip, override, or selecting files also look more consistent. That comes alongside fixes for error dialogs, which Microsoft has improved to offer “a cohesive look.”

Sadly, these improvements come as Microsoft confirms a weird bug that hampers dark mode consistency in File Explorer. In the release notes, the company has confirmed that the KB5070311 update triggers an issue where you may briefly see a bright white screen before it loads your files and folders. It’s quick, but jarring, especially at night.

The issue doesn’t just appear when launching File Explorer. The white flash issue can also trigger when you move between Home and Gallery, create a new tab, toggle the Details pane, or select More details while copying files.

Moreover, the company has also confirmed that the password icon might be missing or invisible in lock screen sign-in options. We’ve discussed this issue in a separate article; you can read more about it there.