KB5070311 Preview Expands Full Screen Experience (FSE) to More Windows 11 Handhelds

Microsoft’s KB5070311 (Builds 26200.7309 / 26100.7309) has been rolled out, and gamers and creators get the big chunk of improvements this time. With this update, Microsoft has rolled out the Full Screen Experience (FSE) to more Windows 11 handhelds.

Do note that it was previously exclusive to ASUS ROG Ally device. Thanks to FSE, you get console-like interface through the Xbox app, boosts performance by reducing background load, and can be launched from Task View, Game Bar, or set to open at startup.

Microsoft also says that this update haptic feedback support for Pens. Following the update, such pens will provide tactile responses when you interact with the Windows interface. For example, you might feel vibrations when hovering over the close button or when snapping and resizing windows.

Meanwhile, keyboard backlight controls have also been optimized on HID-compliant models. It helps improving visibility while cutting unnecessary battery drain. After updating, you’ll also find a new Mobile Devices page inside Bluetooth & Devices settings. You’ll be allowed to link phones for features like connected-camera mode or direct file access in File Explorer, something long requested by creators.

Last but not least, OneDrive gets a new icon placement under Settings > Accounts > Homepage, and Quick Machine Recovery now performs smarter one-time scans when auto-check and QMR are both enabled. Instead of leaving users guessing, Windows will now recommend the best recovery path if an instant fix isn’t available.

