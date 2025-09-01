Microsoft confirms Windows 11 version 25H2 won’t add new features

If you want to try it, though, you need to join the Windows Insider Program

Microsoft released Windows 11 version 25H2 last Friday. If you want to download it right away, we already have a guide that walks you through the process. Now, onto what you need to know about this update.

Unlike past releases, version 25H2 doesn’t bring any new features of its own. Microsoft, in its announcement post, confirmed that it shares the same servicing branch as version 24H2, meaning both will continue to receive the same improvements through regular monthly updates.

In other words, if you’re already on 24H2, there’s no functional difference once you move to 25H2. That said, a couple of legacy tools are being dropped in this release. Worth noting that PowerShell 2.0 and the Windows Management Instrumentation Command-line (WMIC) are no longer available after upgrading.

While both have been outdated for years, Microsoft is finally removing them from Windows 11 altogether. The company also highlighted that the move to 25H2 will be seamless for those upgrading from 24H2.

Since it’s delivered as an enablement package, the installation is quick, and we also witnessed the same while downloading the update. What’s nice is that it requires just one restart and shouldn’t cause compatibility issues with apps or games.

With testing now in the Release Preview Channel, version 25H2 is expected to hit general availability in the coming weeks.