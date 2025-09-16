Microsoft Copilot: How to Buy and Activate It in Microsoft 365

Buying Microsoft Copilot is possible only through a Microsoft 365 business or enterprise subscription. Here’s everything you need to know about eligibility, pricing, and the exact steps to purchase it.

How to buy Microsoft Copilot?

1. Confirm Eligibility

Copilot works with Microsoft 365 Business Standard, Business Premium, E3, and E5 plans. Log into the Microsoft 365 Admin Center to make sure your subscription qualifies.

For more details on getting started, you can also check this guide on how to access Microsoft Copilot.

2. Access the Admin Center Marketplace

Go to admin.microsoft.com and sign in with your admin account.

Open Billing > Purchase services. Search for Microsoft 365 Copilot in the marketplace.

3. Choose and Assign Licenses

Select the Business or Enterprise Copilot add-on. Enter the number of licenses needed for your team. Add them to your cart, complete checkout, and pay via credit card or invoice. After purchase, assign licenses to users in the Admin Center.

If you need step-by-step visual assistance, you can follow these Microsoft Copilot how-to videos.

Cost of Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft Copilot is priced at $30 per user/month .

. It is not available for Microsoft 365 Personal or Family accounts.

Benefits of Buying Copilot

Draft and summarize emails faster in Outlook.

Automate data analysis in Excel.

Generate content and suggestions directly in Word.

Increase productivity across multiple Microsoft 365 apps.

FAQs

Is Microsoft Copilot available for personal accounts? No, only business and enterprise Microsoft 365 plans are eligible. Can I buy Microsoft Copilot as a one-time license? No, it’s a recurring monthly add-on. How do I activate Copilot after purchase? Assign the purchased licenses to users in the Admin Center. What happens if I cancel Copilot? Your Microsoft 365 subscription remains active, but Copilot features are removed. Is there a free trial for Copilot? Currently, Microsoft does not offer a free trial.

Conclusion

Buying Microsoft Copilot requires an eligible Microsoft 365 plan and a monthly add-on license. Once purchased and assigned, Copilot seamlessly integrates with Word, Excel, Outlook, and Teams to provide AI-powered assistance and save you valuable time.

If you’re unsure which version best suits your workflow, compare the differences in this guide on Microsoft Copilot vs Copilot Pro.