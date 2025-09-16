How to Access Microsoft Copilot on Windows 11 (Quick Guide)

Want to try out Copilot on your Windows 11 PC? This quick guide shows you exactly how to access it and start using it.

How to access Copilot on Windows 11?

1. Check Windows 11 Version

Copilot is only available starting with the Windows 11 23H2 update. To check your version:

Press Win + R , type winver, and hit Enter .

If you’re not on 23H2 or later, go to Settings > Windows Update and install the latest updates.

2. Enable and Launch Copilot

Right-click an empty spot on the taskbar. Select Taskbar settings. Toggle Copilot (preview) to On.

The Copilot icon will appear on your taskbar. Click the icon or press Win + C to launch Copilot instantly.

Once open, you can use Copilot to adjust system settings, summarize text, or search the web without leaving your desktop.

Want a visual walkthrough? Check out our Microsoft Copilot how to videos for quick, step-by-step tutorials across Windows, Word, Excel, Outlook, and Teams.

If you ever decide it’s too distracting, check out this guide on how to disable Microsoft Copilot.

Why You Might Not See Copilot

Your PC isn’t updated to the latest Windows 11 release.

The rollout hasn’t reached your region yet.

Your account or organization may have disabled it.

If Copilot is missing, run Windows Update again or ask your IT administrator. For troubleshooting tips, see what to do when Microsoft Copilot is not working.

FAQs

Is Microsoft Copilot free on Windows 11? Yes, it’s included at no extra cost. How do I turn off Copilot in Windows 11? Right-click the taskbar, go to Taskbar settings, and switch off Copilot (preview). Can I use Copilot offline? No. Copilot requires an internet connection. Is Copilot on all Windows 11 PCs? It’s supported on most devices with version 23H2 or later, but rollout timing can vary. Does Copilot support voice input? Yes. You can type or use voice commands if speech recognition is enabled.

Conclusion

Accessing Microsoft Copilot on Windows 11 is simple once you’re on the right version and have enabled it from the taskbar. Whether you’re tweaking settings or looking for quick answers, Copilot makes it easier to get things done.

Need Copilot’s full Microsoft 365 features for work? Follow our step-by-step guide on how to buy Microsoft Copilot.

If you also use Microsoft apps, you might want to learn how to enable Copilot in Outlook for extra productivity.