Microsoft Copilot How to Videos: 5 Best Places to Learn Quickly

Microsoft Copilot is built into Word, Excel, Outlook, and Teams, making everyday tasks easier with AI. If you want to get better with it, here are some of the best ways to learn about Copilot through how to videos.

Where to find Microsoft Copilot how to videos?

1. Microsoft Support YouTube channel

The official Microsoft 365 channel is the most reliable source for updated Copilot tutorials. It has dedicated playlists for different apps:

Word Copilot – drafting essays, rewriting text, summarizing reports

– drafting essays, rewriting text, summarizing reports Excel Copilot – generating formulas, analyzing data, creating pivot tables

– generating formulas, analyzing data, creating pivot tables Outlook Copilot – writing emails, summarizing threads, scheduling meetings

– writing emails, summarizing threads, scheduling meetings Teams Copilot – meeting recaps, brainstorming ideas, preparing action items

YouTube is free and easy to access, making it the best starting point for beginners.

If you’re unsure how to get started, check this guide on how to access Microsoft Copilot.

2. Microsoft Learn

Microsoft Learn is an educational platform with structured courses and modules. Many include video lessons, quizzes, and practice labs.

Step-by-step learning paths for Copilot

Beginner guides to advanced productivity workflows

Integration lessons showing how Copilot connects across apps

Video walkthroughs with on-screen demonstrations

This option is ideal if you prefer a more formal, course-like experience.

3. LinkedIn Learning

As part of Microsoft’s ecosystem, LinkedIn Learning hosts premium Copilot video courses designed for professionals and teams.

Business-focused tutorials on Copilot

Time management and productivity strategies

Hands-on projects showing Copilot in real work environments

Certificate of completion for showcasing on LinkedIn profiles

A subscription is required, but the courses often go deeper than free tutorials.

4. Tech blogs and training sites

Popular tech blogs and knowledge bases often embed Copilot how to videos in their articles. Examples include:

Step-by-step troubleshooting guides with video support

with video support Comparison articles showing Copilot vs. other AI assistants

showing Copilot vs. other AI assistants Windows and Office tips with embedded Microsoft videos

with embedded Microsoft videos Independent walkthroughs uploaded by trusted trainers

For example, here’s a step-by-step tutorial on how to use Copilot in Word.

5. Community channels

Independent creators publish Copilot tutorials across platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Reddit. These focus on real-world scenarios, such as:

Using Copilot to draft business proposals

Automating Excel budget sheets with Copilot

Preparing class assignments in Word with AI help

Summarizing long Teams meetings for managers

Community content is valuable for practical tips and creative use cases.

Why watch Copilot tutorials instead of reading guides?

Faster learning – follow along with the exact steps shown

– follow along with the exact steps shown Visual examples – see how prompts generate real results

– see how prompts generate real results Step-by-step clarity – pause, rewind, and replay as needed

– pause, rewind, and replay as needed Hands-on practice – try features while you watch

– try features while you watch Better retention – visuals and audio stick longer than text

FAQs

