Microsoft Copilot will address users by the pronoun they prefer

The new enhancement will be added to Copilot in March.

Microsoft will enhance Copilot by allowing users to be addressed by their preferred pronoun. To do that, the AI model will look at the user profile in Microsoft 365, and if they have specified their pronouns, then Copilot will use the information to address the users.

The Redmond-based tech giant says this enhancement is being released to create a more personalized user interaction. It will be added to Copilot inside Microsoft 365 starting next month.

Here’s what it says:

Microsoft 365 Copilot will soon use pronouns from user profiles when responding, creating a more personalized interaction for users.

At the same time, Copilot will also suggest slide templates for projects when creating slides in PowerPoint. Users will only have to insert a new slide or start typing the slide name to have Copilot develop suggestions.

Now, you instantly get suggestions for slide templates to use when creating slides in PowerPoint. Insert a new slide or start typing the slide name or type of slide and see suggestions in the Copilot Suggestions pane.

Meanwhile, you should know that something fishy is currently going on with Microsoft Copilot. The AI model has been quite buggy for the last 2 weeks, with many users reporting multiple different issues happening with the AI model.