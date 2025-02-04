There is something fishy going on with Copilot, and Microsoft isn't doing anything about it

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Dozens of users have reported multiple issues with Microsoft Copilot for more than 2 weeks already. The problems involve the AI malfunctioning, working slowly, not working at all, or being stuck in a loop and unable to come up with answers.

Others have reported that Copilot, within 365 platforms, such as Word, is also affected and cannot provide solutions to users.

The AI model has started behaving buggy after users installed the latest Windows updates or after updating Microsoft 365/Word. The users also reported that nothing seemed to work. Restarting the computer helped Copilot for a few moments before going slow again.

Why has my copilot in Word of Office 365 slowed down so drastically today?

My Copilot in Word for Office 365 has been consistently very fast, until today when it became so slow it is almost unusable. I have updated Office 365/Word. I restarted my computer. I reset the app, which improved it just a little. My Windows 11 was updated today, but previous Windows updates caused no issues. Do you know what I can do to get that speed back for Copilot in Word?

Other users reported Copilot is stuck in a loop, unable to give comprehensive solutions. Multiple users reported it after installing the latest Windows updates or updating the Microsoft 365 platform. Unfortunately, the issues do not just happen in the stand-alone Copilot app. Word, significantly, has been affected.

copilot saying “Sorry, I cannot chat about this. Would you like to talk about something else?” in a loop when saying a test question

On Windows forums, users worldwide are affected, which means these issues are widespread and not tied to a single region.

Microsoft hasn’t said anything, and aside from these official forums, where thousands of users have encountered the issues with Copilot, no one has reported anything.

Meanwhile, we tried Copilot in Windows 11 and Microsoft Edge, and the AI model is working perfectly, providing answers promptly and without a hassle.

What to do? Try not to install the latest Microsoft 365 or non-security Windows 11 updates released last week. Remember that these are optional, so you don’t have to install them.

