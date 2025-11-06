Microsoft Details Roadmap for Visual Studio, Featuring New Agents and GPT-5 Codex

Microsoft has shared its November AI roadmap for Visual Studio, detailing how the IDE is transitioning into a fully AI-powered coding assistant. The update, shared yesterday, outlines new features designed to make Copilot smarter, more responsive, and context-aware across development workflows.

The roadmap highlights new built-in and custom AI agents, including a Test Agent, Debugger Agent, and User-Created custom agents. Microsoft says that these agents will handle more complex tasks and even run concurrently, which the company is currently testing right now.

Developers can also expect slash commands, better memory handling, and more dynamic tool calling in Chat. That’s not all; Copilot will soon be able to summarize thread history and manage planning workflows in-chat, with inline previews and read-only options for improved collaboration.

One of the notable additions is the integration of GPT-5 Codex. It suggests that Microsoft has intent to give developers access to the latest large-language model inside Visual Studio. Besides that, an Auto Model feature will allow the IDE choose the most suitable AI engine for each coding context.

Moving on, Microsoft has also detailed progress on the Model Context Protocol (MCP). The company says that this protocol ensures enterprise-grade governance and performance for AI features. Improvements include UX upgrades, token optimization, and a unified management interface for MCP servers.

Overall speaking, Microsoft is looking to make Visual Studio a fully AI-integrated IDE, which supporting developers not just in coding but throughout the entire development cycle.