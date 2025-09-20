Microsoft Edge Canary Tests Persistent “Switch to Bing” Banner

A new experiment in Edge Canary shows a persistent pop-up that follows users across tabs, pushing them to switch their search engine back to Bing.

After pushing users with an Edge vs Chrome comparison chart on Bing, Microsoft is now testing a new prompt in its Edge browser that pushes users to switch their default search engine back to Bing if any other provider, like Google or others, is set as default.

Persistent Bing Prompt Appears Across Edge Canary

In the latest Canary version of Edge, there’s a new banner at the top of the browser. It says “use recommended browser default settings” with Bing already selected for you.

You can either “Set default” or “Dismiss,” but the message stays until you pick one. It isn’t limited to the new tab page. It keeps showing up across different sites in Edge.

What’s noticeable is how aggressive this prompt is. I saw it while using Google as my default search engine, and Edge kept asking me to switch back to Bing.

If you’ve used Edge for a while, you know these kinds of nudges aren’t new. Microsoft regularly tries to steer people back to its own services.

In the past, Edge has shown pop-ups asking Chrome users to pin Edge to the Windows taskbar. There have also been fake guide-like ads about Chrome vs. Edge, and banners that try to steer users away from Chrome again. Other prompts push people to use the Edge Add-ons site instead of the Chrome Web Store.

Edge has even aggressively pushed Edge and Rewards to Chrome users in Incognito Mode. These tactics, sometimes called “dark patterns,” are now a regular part of the Edge experience.

That’s not all. Microsoft is also testing Visual Search in the desktop Edge search bar and is giving users more control over new tab content with Copilot Discover Feed settings.

Additionally, Microsoft Edge is experimenting with multi-tab summarization using Copilot in Edge Canary.