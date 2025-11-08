Microsoft Edge Puts Copilot Front and Center on the New Tab Page but With a Twist

Microsoft Tests different Copilot Layouts on the New Tab Page in Edge Canary

Microsoft is testing different versions of its Copilot-powered New Tab Page in the Edge Canary version. The feature changes how the page looks and how Copilot tools appear on screen. A new sidebar with Copilot options on the left and the removal of the cog icon on the right are the important changes we noticed.

Microsoft has already replaced the traditional New Tab Page with Copilot, called “Copilot Mode“. But that’s not where it stops. The company is now testing new layouts for the page, and each shows a slightly different version of Copilot.

Studio-based Edge New Tab Page

The feature is available under the hidden flag “CMFeature: Enable Studio-Based Edge NTP” in the Canary version.

The flag offers the following options:

Default: Loads the current Copilot page with a greeting and input box.

Enabled: Shows a Copilot layout with a new search mode.

“Enabled (use EdgeTab surface with default route)”: Opens Copilot inside a standard new tab.

“Enabled (use EdgeTab surface with NTP route)”: Keeps the same design but loads differently in the browser.

One of the most visible changes is the addition of the left sidebar.

New Copilot Sidebar

When you turn on this flag using the third or fourth option, you see a new panel with shortcuts for Copilot Home, Open Sidebar, New Chat, Discover, Imagine (for image creation), Library, and Labs.

This changes how people access Copilot tools right from the start page.

Edge Canary’s Copilot New Tab Page showing the new left sidebar with shortcuts for Copilot Home, Chat, Discover, Imagine, Library, and Labs. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

There’s another difference on the right side.

The cog icon, which usually opens quick settings for links, feed, themes, and Copilot modes, disappears.

This makes the page simpler and puts Copilot fully at the center of the experience.

The “Studio-based” flag likely means Microsoft can change these layouts and sidebar options remotely. This lets the company test new page designs without releasing full browser builds.

How to try it

Open the latest Edge Canary Visit edge://flags/#edge-studio-ntp Choose one of the available options under “Enable Studio-based Edge NTP.” Restart the browser and open a new tab to see the changes.

The hidden flag “CMFeature: Enable Studio-Based Edge NTP” found in Edge Canary under edge://flags. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Page layout, sidebar, and settings options may vary depending on which mode you select.

The flag description mentions that Edge switches to a Studio-based New Tab Page on Windows, macOS, and Linux. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Microsoft seems to be exploring new ways for users to access Copilot from the New Tab Page.

Would you prefer a clutter-free Copilot page or one with Copilot options always visible on the left? Share your thoughts in the comments below.