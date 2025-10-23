Microsoft Expands Copilot Mode in Edge with New AI-Powered Actions and Journeys

As part of the Copilot Fall Update, Microsoft is expanding Copilot Mode in Edge. The company says it’s turning its web browser into what it calls a “dynamic, intelligent companion.” The new experience builds on July’s launch of Copilot Mode and offers smarter ways to navigate, plan, and get things done, without leaving your browser.

The latest release brings two standout features: Copilot Actions and Journeys. With Actions, users can perform everyday tasks through simple voice or chat commands. You can ask Copilot to open a webpage, summarize content, or even unsubscribe from shopping newsletters cluttering your inbox.

In the near future, Edge will also let users talk directly to Copilot for more complex, multi-step tasks, like booking dinner reservations or managing itineraries, all hands-free. Currently, Actions are available in a limited U.S. preview.

Meanwhile, Journeys makes returning to unfinished projects effortless. Rather than manually reopening dozens of tabs, Edge now automatically groups your past browsing sessions by topic, letting you “jump back in” exactly where you left off.

The feature, also in limited preview, is designed to help users manage long-term tasks such as research, travel planning, or shopping, with AI-suggested next steps.

Microsoft is also enhancing privacy controls and personalization. Now, you can choose whether to let Copilot use browsing history to provide smarter recommendations, like movie picks or shopping suggestions. Do note that data access remains opt-in and fully reversible.

For added security, Edge now includes an AI-powered scareware blocker to prevent scam pop-ups and improved password management for 24/7 breach monitoring. Copilot Mode is now available on Edge for Windows and Mac, with mobile support “coming soon.” You can try it today by visiting here.