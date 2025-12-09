Microsoft Edge tests moving Copilot Vision to Copilot on the web

Microsoft tries a new way to load Copilot Vision in Edge Canary by using the cloud instead of the internal Vision page.

Microsoft is testing a new implementation in Edge Canary that changes how Copilot Vision works inside the browser. The feature that normally opens through Edge’s internal Vision page now moves toward the cloud version on copilot.microsoft.com.

Copilot Vision handles image analysis, screenshots, and visual prompts. Edge opens it through an internal page named edge://visual-companion, which runs tasks such as reading text from images or answering questions based on the content a user selects.

Microsoft is now trying to move this setup to the web-based version of Vision on the Copilot site. When it is active, Edge no longer loads the internal page and instead opens Vision from copilot.microsoft.com.

Users who try this in Canary may notice a layout that matches the Copilot website. The website receives changes more often, so new features may appear there before they reach the internal Vision page. This also reduces the need to maintain a separate page inside the browser.

Most users will not see anything new yet. The experiment is tested behind a flag named “Use Edge Vision from copilot.microsoft.com (CMC)” in Edge Canary.

The new “Use Edge Vision from CMC” flag in Edge Canary. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Microsoft is also testing Copilot Prompts on the Edge New Tab Page in Canary. It is renaming Edge’s Efficiency mode to Energy Saver, and Edge may soon let you hide the Copilot toolbar icon.