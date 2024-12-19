Microsoft Edge tests revamped PDF Viewer, new Password Manager and bottom Address Bar on Android

These new features are being tested in Edge Canary

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

After the new Copilot UI and Self-update features, Microsoft is adding more new features to Edge on Android. These include a new Password Manager, a revamped PDF Viewer, and a bottom address bar. These features are currently being tested in the Canary version.

Revamped PDF Viewer

Microsoft is also updating its “PDF viewer experience” in Edge on Android. The new and improved PDF viewer features a cleaner interface with icons for “Find”, “Print”, “Download”, and Share prominently displayed at the top. The PDF Viewer update improves the way you interact with PDF files directly within the browser, avoiding the need to download and open them in a separate application.

The “PDF experience revamp” flag if enabled, “users will have the revamped PDF experience.” in Edge on Android.

PDF experience revamp flag Edge Canary Android. Image Credit:WindowsReport

New Password Manager

Microsoft is also updating Password Manager in Edge on Android. The new Password Manager makes it easier to access passwords directly from the browser through a new entry in Settings without the need to select Passwords in Sync.

Edge settings client password revamp mobile flag. Image Credit: WindowsReport.

Enabling the “edge-settings-client-password-revamp–mobile” flag enables this feature. Once enabled, users can experience a new, improved Password Manager by navigating to the newly added “Password” entry in Settings.

Bottom Address bar

In response to user feedback, Microsoft Edge is testing a feature that allows users to move the address bar (Omnibox) to the bottom of the screen.

However, the flag responsible for this is currently not working. You cannot access the option to move the Omnibox, and the feature is not available yet.

Enable bottom Omnibox flag in Edge Canary Android. Image Credit: WindowsReport.

Users can activate the “Enable bottom Omnibox” flag and wait for future Edge Canary updates on Android to get settings that allow moving the Omnibox to the bottom.

Do you want to move the Edge address bar on Android to the bottom when available? Let us know your thoughts about the new features in the comments below.