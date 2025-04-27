List of confirmed games heading to Xbox Game Pass in May 2025

Knowing Xbox, you can expect more games to come your way next month

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

xbox pro consumer

If you are an Xbox Game Pass holder and want to know what games are coming next month, this guide is for you. Here we have compiled every confirmed game (with their release dates) that will hit the Xbox Game Pass in May 2025. 

Xbox Game Pass May 2025 confirmed lineup 

GameRelease DatePlatform
Anno 1800May 1Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2May 1Console, PC, Cloud
DredgeMay 6Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud
Revenge of the Savage PlanetMay 8Console, PC, Cloud
Doom: The Dark AgesMay 15Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud
To a TMay 28Xbox Series X|S, PC, TBD
Spray Paint EmulatorMay (TBD)Console, TBD

Tidbits about all the confirmed titles coming in May 2025

  • Anno 1800: The Anno 1800 game revolves around your industrial empire from the ground up in this deep city-building RTS. Expect stunning visuals, complex trade systems, and the thrill of ruling a bustling 19th-century world. 
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Well, Task Force 141 is back! You can dive into intense multiplayer, or team up for tactical co-op in Special Ops. 
  • Dredge: It is all about a fishing adventure with a creepy Lovecraftian twist, and is an indie masterpiece. Uncover dark secrets lying under the water. 
  • Revenge of the Savage Planet: A colorful, co-op sci-fi FPS that’s equal parts hilarious and thrilling, but in the alien worlds.
  • DOOM: The Dark Ages: Rip and tear through demonic hordes with a new shield weapon, ride a freakin’ dragon, and soak in the most brutal, cinematic DOOM yet.
  • To a T: This quirky adventure game is all about a teen stuck in a T-pose. You will find it equally weird and charming. 
  • Spray Paint Simulator: You are in for a relaxing painting simulation game set in the town of Splatterville. 

That’s pretty much everything confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in May 2025. We expect Xbox to drop some new titles over the next month.

If any other games are heading to Xbox Game Pass, you’ll get all the information here. So, stay tuned! Which game are you particularly excited for? Do let us know by commenting below.

