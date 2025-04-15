Microsoft Edge wants to open websites based on your browsing history at Startup—Here’s how to disable It

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft is experimenting with a new feature in the Edge Canary version, which uses your browsing history to open websites when the browser launches. The feature is tied to a setting called “Site Suggestions,” which is turned on by default under “Search and Connected Experiences”.

Using a product for free often comes at the expense of your data, raising concerns about the user becoming the product. Microsoft Edge, when you give consent via the Personalization and Advertising setting available in Edge, can use “browsing history, usage, favorites, content, and other browsing data to personalize Microsoft Edge and Microsoft services like ads, search, shopping, and news.”

This is being put to use by Microsoft in the latest feature it is testing in Edge Canary 137, called “Site Suggestions,” available when you visit Privacy, Search and Services > Search and Connected Experiences > Site Suggestions.

Site Suggestions

When Edge launches, we’ll open sites based on your recent browsing history

Clicking the help icon next to Site Suggestions reveals:

“Site suggestions are turned on when you provide browsing history access through your Personalization & Advertising setting. You can always turn this off in settings.”

What this means is that, while the wording could be better, Microsoft Edge, when you open it, will open sites from your recent browsing history, which may sound like adware injecting or opening pages on its own like malware.

Keep in mind this could be A/B tested.

According to Microsoft’s support page, Edge gathers several types of data for personalized experiences. This includes browsing history, such as URLs, site names, and the times you visited specific sites; Favorites and Collections, usage data that reflects how you interact with the browser; web content (the pages you view; and device-related information, like the browser version you’re using.

This collected data will be used to personalize: Ads, e.g shopping recommendations, Search results (Bing), News feeds (Microsoft News), and Edge’s startup behavior (via Site Suggestions).

You can prevent this from happening by visiting Edge Settings > Privacy, search, and services > Privacy. Then, disable (toggle off): “Allow Microsoft to save your browsing activity, including history, usage, favorites, content, and other browsing data to personalize Microsoft Edge and Microsoft services like ads, search, shopping, and news.”

Don’t confuse Site Suggestions with the autocomplete suggestions that appear when you start typing in the address bar. The Site Suggestions discussed in this article, currently being tested in Edge Canary, are different.

Apart from this, Microsoft Edge now matches its scrollbars with browser themes. Additionally, the company is testing Image and Color themes with a preview pane in the Edge Appearance settings.