Microsoft Edge will let you add trusted sites to skip typo warnings
A new option in Edge Canary lets users add trusted sites under typo protection.
Microsoft is testing a new option in Edge Canary that allows users to add trusted sites or domains to the website typo protection allowlist. Edge will not block the sites added to this list by default.
Microsoft Edge has a typo protection feature that warns users when they enter a wrong or misleading domain name. This safety feature steers users away from harmful websites that look similar to real ones. It has been part of Edge for a long time, but users never had a way to control which sites the browser blocks or ignores
The page for this new option appears under
Settings > Privacy, search, and services > Site permissions > All permissions > Website typo protection.
The new section reads “Add sites to the never block website typo protection list.” Users can type any domain name and place it on the list. Edge will then skip typo protection checks for those sites.
How to add sites that Edge will never block under typo protection
- Open Microsoft Edge
- Click the Menu and select Settings
- Open Privacy, search, and services
- Select “Site permissions”
- Select All permissions
- Open “Website typo protection”
- Click “Add site” under “Add sites to the never block website typo protection list.”
This option gives users an easy way to avoid warnings on lesser-known sites that Edge flags by mistake. It also offers more control over how strict the protection is.
Most users do not open the settings for typo protection. A custom allowlist offers more choice without turning the safety feature off.
That’s not all. Microsoft is retiring the Edge Sidebar App list in favor of Copilot. The company has also fixed Edge’s long context menus in recent release versions.
