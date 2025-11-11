Microsoft Edge Finally Fixes Its Cluttered Right-Click Menu

After years of user complaints, Microsoft Edge’s release version now has a cleaner, less overwhelming right-click menu, thanks to the new “More tools” section.

Microsoft Edge’s right-click menu has quietly changed, and it is a fix that has been three years in the making. In 2022, Microsoft said it wanted to simplify Edge’s right-click menu (also known as the context menu) after users complained it was too large and hard to navigate.

For years, Edge’s context menus were among the most crowded parts of the browser, filled with options that few people used. Microsoft has not formally announced this redesign, but it now appears in recent release versions of Edge.

The company even acknowledged the issue directly in its Top Feedback Summary for April 2022, saying:

“We have seen feedback across all the platforms we listen on that the context menu is obscenely large. We hear that both the right-click context and the … menus are too long, too wide, and don’t offer any ways to customize.”

” You may have seen some ways we are attempting to address these pain points in our Canary channel. We want to hear from you still. Please continue to send us feedback and suggestions on how it can be improved for you.”

That fix has rolled out in recent release versions of Microsoft Edge. A new “More tools” submenu now appears across different menus, including when you right-click a page, a link, or an image, and even inside the main three-dot menu.

The new “More tools” submenu in Microsoft Edge’s main three-dot menu moves less-used options into one section. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

It moves several secondary options, such as Add to collections, Read aloud, and Share, along with other less-used features, into one section. The menu now looks cleaner and less overwhelming.

Edge’s right-click menu now includes a “More tools” section that hides extra options such as Add to collections, Read aloud, and Share for a cleaner look. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

The change is now visible to everyone in Edge’s release and other versions. With this update, Microsoft has addressed one of Edge’s biggest user complaints.

Edge’s right-click menu is no longer the endless list it used to be. It is a welcome change for anyone who found the menus too long and cluttered, even if it now adds an extra click for commonly used actions.

Microsoft is also moving to address Windows 11’s context menus, as well, which is a good thing.